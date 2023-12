Young (abdomen) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young has missed the last three games after sustaining an abdomen injury in Week 10 against the Commanders. It was his only appearance of the year, as he spent the beginning of the year on IR with a groin injury. Young's full participation Wednesday is a good sign that the 2022 seventh-round pick is on track to return for Week 14 against the 49ers.