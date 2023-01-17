Young finished the 2022 regular season with two catches (two targets) for 24 yards.
The rookie seventh-round pick was effective enough on special teams to stay in the lineup even when he wasn't in the offensive game plan, but he finished with 105 offensive snaps over 13 games. He also caught his lone postseason target for an 11-yard gain. Young is a big-bodied receiver (6-3, 220) that ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, so he certainly has some upside. The former Division II receiver will need to make great strides during the offseason to secure an increased role in 2023.