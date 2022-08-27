Young caught three of five targets for 43 yards in Friday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

Young started the game with the first-team offense and was targeted by Geno Smith twice on the first drive, though he dropped both passes. All three of his receptions were from Drew Lock in the second quarter. The rookie seventh-round pick ended up leading the team in receiving yards, too. It's certainly a positive sign that Young was handling first-team reps in the preseason finale, but he's far from a guarantee to make it past Tuesday's cuts.