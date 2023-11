The Seahawks activated Young (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Young was placed on IR on Sept. 4 after he sustained a groin injury during training camp and underwent surgery. He was able to get some full practice sessions in leading up to Sunday's game against the Commanders and is set to suit up for the contest. Young should provide depth at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.