Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The kick returner and wide receiver will miss a second consecutive week due to injury. Young was unable to practice in any capacity this week, so George Holani will likely be returning kicks again against the Cardinals. The Seahawks new trade acquisition Rashid Shaheed may also get a share of kick return action, with Shaheed being listed as the lead punt returner for the team.