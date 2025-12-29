Young didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Young logged 11 offensive snaps -- his largest total since Week 3 -- because Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and Cody White (groin) exited the game early and didn't return. The Seahawks face a crucial test in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed on the line against the 49ers, and Young could have a slightly increased role once again if Shaheed and White can't go.