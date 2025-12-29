Seahawks' Dareke Young: Targeted once in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.
Young logged 11 offensive snaps -- his largest total since Week 3 -- because Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and Cody White (groin) exited the game early and didn't return. The Seahawks face a crucial test in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed on the line against the 49ers, and Young could have a slightly increased role once again if Shaheed and White can't go.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: No offensive reps•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Activated for Thursday's game•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Poised to return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Opens week with full practice•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Will not play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Logs another full practice•