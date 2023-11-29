Young (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young was reinstated from injured reserve Nov. 4 after missing the Seahawks' first nine games while he recovered from groin surgery, but since making his debut Week 10 against Washington, he hasn't played after suffering an abdominal injury during that contest. He closed Week 13 prep by being listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday, but he still looks set to remain sidelined for a third straight game Thursday.