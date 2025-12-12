Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Young will miss his seventh straight game due to a quadriceps injury that landed him on injured reserve in early November. He was a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but it appears the fourth-year pro will need at least another week before being activated off IR. Young will have another opportunity to return for Seattle's Week 16 matchup against the Rams on Thursday, Dec. 18.