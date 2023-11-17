Young (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Young will miss his 10th game of the season in Week 11, this time due to an abdominal injury he sustained in Week 10 versus the Commanders. Dee Eskridge could see a couple extra snaps at receiver Sunday as a result of Young's absence.
