Young (quadricep) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Young practiced in a limited capacity to open the week Wednesday, but he's since failed to participate in either of Thursday's or Friday's sessions as he tends to a quadriceps issue. The 224-pound receiver saw four offensive snaps and five defensive snaps in the team's season opener against Denver, however, he's been sidelined in each of Seattle's previous three contests due to his injury. Young's next opportunity to return to action comes next Sunday against Arizona, where he'd likely serve as the Seahawks' No. 6 receiver behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Marquise Goodwin (knee/back), Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart.