Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Young will miss a sixth consecutive game due to a quadriceps injury that caused him to be placed on injured reserve in early November. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and was a full practice participant during Week 14 prep, but the 2022 seventh-rounder is not quite ready to be activated from IR. Given his ability to practice in full, Young has a good chance to be available for the Seahawks' Week 15 clash against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 14.