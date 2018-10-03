Daniels was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

With Will Dissly (kneecap) landing on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a patella injury, the Seahawks are extremely thin at the tight end position. Daniels joins the team as the second option at the position and could see some playing time in Sunday's contest against the Rams. He served as a special teams contributor prior to being waived before last week's game against the Cardinals and landing on the practice squad.