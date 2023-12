Taylor did not practice Friday due to an injury to his abdomen, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Taylor practiced in full Thursday but appears to have picked up an abdominal injury, causing him to miss practice Friday. His status for Monday's contest against the Eagles is thus in doubt. Taylor hasn't missed any games so far this season, tallying 20 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, over 13 contests.