Taylor aggravated a previous injury after getting hit in the shin during Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers, according to coach Pete Carroll, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Taylor's injury was originally deemed a leg injury, but Carroll revealed after the game that it was more specifically a shin injury for the linebacker. Taylor will have an extra day to recover before the Seahawks face the Giants on MNF in Week 4.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Doubtful to return•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Filling in Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Practices without restrictions•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Sprains shoulder•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Heats up to finish 2022 season•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Back in Saturday's game•