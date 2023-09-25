Taylor aggravated a previous injury after getting hit in the shin during Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers, according to coach Pete Carroll, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Taylor's injury was originally deemed a leg injury, but Carroll revealed after the game that it was more specifically a shin injury for the linebacker. Taylor will have an extra day to recover before the Seahawks face the Giants on MNF in Week 4.

