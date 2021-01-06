Taylor (leg) participated at Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The rookie second-round pick has been on the non-football injury list all season, and he was finally able to take the practice field Sunday. It's unclear if Taylor will be able to get up to speed to join the active roster for any playoff action, but he's clearly in the final stages of his recovery.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Could return for finale•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Will be evaluated later in December•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Unlikely to return this year•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Hopeful to practice this week•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Still no clear timetable•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: No timetable for return•