Taylor (neck) returned to Saturday's wild-card game in San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Taylor sustained a neck stinger in the second quarter, but the injury won't keep him on the sideline after halftime. He'll thus rejoin Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Bruce Irvin as the Seahawks' available outside linebackers.
