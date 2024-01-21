Taylor posted 28 tackles (17 solo) and 5.5 sacks across 17 games during the 2023 season.

Taylor averaged 29.1 defensive snaps per game, which is on par with his usage through his first two full NFL seasons. He took a step back compared to last season's 9.5 sacks, but second-year linebacker Boye Mafe took a big leap forward with 9.0 sacks this year. Mafe's emergence along with Uchenna Nwosu's (pectoral) 2022 breakout could make the Seahawks feel comfortable letting Taylor walk in free agency this March, but this defense struggled to consistently pressure the passer in 2023, so it will likely try to retain the Tennessee product.