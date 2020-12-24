Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Taylor (leg) will try to practice next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor has been on the cusp of practicing for over a month now, and he received an injection in his leg Dec. 7 to help expedite the process. Even Carroll expressed some doubt about Taylor's chances of practicing next week, stating "we'll see if that can come to life." The rookie second-round pick will remain on the non-football injury list until further notice.
