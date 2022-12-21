Taylor (illness) did not participate in the Seahawks' practice Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Taylor appears to have come down with an illness since Seattle's Week 15 loss to San Francisco on Thursday Night Football. This shouldn't be too concerning, as the 25-year-old will still have two more practices to increase his activity before Thursday's final injury report. Taylor has not played more than 30 percent of defensive snaps in each of the past four games, though his potential absence would leave the Seahawks very short-handed behind starting weakside linebacker Bruce Irvin.
