Taylor is projected to start in place of injured Boye Mafe (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 26-year-old is in line to make his first start of the year against a tough Lions offense. Taylor has appeared in 33 games throughout his three-year career in Seattle, making eight starts and recording 64 tackles, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles.

More News