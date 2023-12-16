Taylor (abdomen) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Taylor popped up on the injury report Friday as a result of not practicing due to the abdomen issue, but he was a full participant Saturday. As such, he'll be able to suit up on Monday Night Football. Taylor has played in all 13 games for Seattle so far this season, tallying 20 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks.