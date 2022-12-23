Taylor (illness) does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Taylor opened Week 16 with an illness that kept him sidelined during practice Tuesday. However, he was able to work his way back in full Wednesday and will be ready to suit up against Kansas City. Taylor has accumulated 18 tackles and five sacks over 13 games this season, and he should provide an important pass-rushing depth behind starter weakside linebacker Bruce Irvin.