Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Heading to Pacific Northwest
The Seahawks selected Taylor (leg) in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 48th overall.
Seattle traded up to nab Taylor out of Tennesse. Taylor comes to the NFL after a redshirt senior season in which he piled up 8.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss. He was unable to test at the combine after undergoing surgery on his left leg in January. Still, Taylor has a good frame for an edge player, checking in at 6-foot-3 and 267 pounds with 33-inch arms that help him take on offensive linemen. He profiles as a situational pass rusher for 2020 that could develop into a more regular role.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Akers gets shot at LA feature role
The Rams use a second-round pick on Cam Akers, signaling he may be their starting back in 2020.
-
Hamler to Broncos, Claypool to Steelers
K.J. Hamler and Chase Claypool both went off the board in the middle of the second round, and...
-
Taylor muddies up Colts backfield
The Colts traded up to draft Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night, possibly signaling the end...
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Laviska Shenault to the Jaguars
Laviska Shenault was a big-time producer at Colorado, and he lands in Jacksonville, where the...
-
Swift ready to outrun Kerryon?
D'Andre Swift lands in a good fit for his skills, but he'll have to push Kerryon Johnson into...