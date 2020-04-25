Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Heading to Pacific Northwest

The Seahawks selected Taylor (leg) in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 48th overall.

Seattle traded up to nab Taylor out of Tennesse. Taylor comes to the NFL after a redshirt senior season in which he piled up 8.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss. He was unable to test at the combine after undergoing surgery on his left leg in January. Still, Taylor has a good frame for an edge player, checking in at 6-foot-3 and 267 pounds with 33-inch arms that help him take on offensive linemen. He profiles as a situational pass rusher for 2020 that could develop into a more regular role.