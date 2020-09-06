Taylor (leg) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Taylor's NFL debut is on hold, as this leg injury kept him out of training camp and he won't be available until November. At this time, there's no reason to think he won't be ready once he's eligible to be activated, but for the time being, Benson Mayowa (undisclosed) and Rasheem Green are expected to start at defensive end while L.J. Collier and Alton Robinson serve in rotational roles.