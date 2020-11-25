Taylor (leg) is hopeful to practice this week according to head coach Pete Carroll, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor has been on Seattle's NFI list since the beginning of the season, as he has been rehabbing a leg injury that has held him out of action since the NFL Combine. Even if he does practice this week, the rookie could still be a couple weeks away from game action.
