Taylor recorded three tackles (two solo), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

Taylor's 2.5 sacks in Week 17 accounts for his new career best in that department, while he also forced his fourth fumble of the 2022-23 campaign during Sunday's victory. With an abundance of Seattle linebackers currently on injured reserve, the 25-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in the team's regular-season finale against the Rams.