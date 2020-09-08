Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he's unsure when Taylor (leg) will be able to resume practicing, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The rookie second-round pick continues to rehab from January leg surgery, the severity of which kept him from practicing at all in training camp and led to his placement on the reserve/non-football injury list list to kick off the season. Taylor won't be eligible for activation until November, but at that point he could be available to bolster Seattle's pass rush.

