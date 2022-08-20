Taylor recorded two solo tackles and a quarterback hit in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.
The 2020 second-round pick missed his entire rookie season due to a leg injury, but he impressed in 2021 with 37 tackles (28 solo), 6.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Seahawks expect Taylor to be key to their pass rush in 2022 that also features Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe (shoulder) and Alton Robinson.
