Taylor (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The linebacker sprained his shoulder in a training camp practice back on Aug. 1 but did not need surgery, and he participated on a limited basis in Seattle's Wednesday session. The 2020 second-round pick started eight games over the past two years and recorded 26 quarterback hits, 16 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. Now that he's back, Taylor should play a significant role in 2023.
