Taylor amassed three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.
Taylor displayed solid defensive effort on 67 percent of snaps played, but the team ultimately fell just short in the end. The second-year pass rusher will look to muster another notable performance when the Seahawks play against Detroit on Sunday.
