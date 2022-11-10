Taylor (groin) fully participated in Wednesday's practice, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.
Taylor missed a Week 9 win over Arizona due to a groin issue, but he's off to a good start this week with the full practice session Wednesday. The 2020 second-round draft pick has picked up three sacks and three forced fumbles through eight games this season, so his probable return would be a significant boost against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 10.
