Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants due to a hip injury, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Taylor dealt with a groin injury leading up to Sunday's game but sustained a hip injury during the game that will keep him off the field down the stretch. Bruce Irvin has taken on increased snaps in Taylor's absence.
