Coach Pete Carroll said Taylor (leg) still has no clear timeline for return from reserve/non-football injury list, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll said he was excited about getting the rookie second-rounder into the lineup, but he wasn't confident that Taylor would be ready to return Week 7 against the 49ers -- the first game he's eligible to play. For the time being, L.J. Collier and Benson Mayowa will start at defensive end, but both Alton Robinson and Damontre Moore have handled decent workloads.