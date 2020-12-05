Taylor (leg) is looking for an off-campus second opinion on his injury, as hope he will return again this year is greatly diminished, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
It sounded like Taylor was nearing a return less than two weeks ago, but he has seemingly suffered some type of setback. It is looking likely that the rookie will have to set his sights on 2021 for his NFL debut.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Hopeful to practice this week•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Still no clear timetable•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: No timetable for return•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Heads to NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Not a lock for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Placed on NFI list•