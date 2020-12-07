Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Taylor received an injection last week, and it will be a "couple week process," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Taylor's return to practice seemingly gets pushed off on a weekly basis, as his chances of returning this season are becoming increasingly unlikely. The rookie second-round pick could return for a playoff run, but the Seahawks may be best served by letting Taylor recover to 100 percent for the 2021 season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Unlikely to return this year•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Hopeful to practice this week•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Still no clear timetable•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: No timetable for return•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Heads to NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Not a lock for Week 1•