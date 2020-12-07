Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Taylor received an injection last week, and it will be a "couple week process," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Taylor's return to practice seemingly gets pushed off on a weekly basis, as his chances of returning this season are becoming increasingly unlikely. The rookie second-round pick could return for a playoff run, but the Seahawks may be best served by letting Taylor recover to 100 percent for the 2021 season.