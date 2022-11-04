Taylor (groin) is John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site for Sunday's game at the Cardinals.
Taylor will sit out for his first full game this season as he recovers from a groin injury he sustained early in Week 8 versus the Giants. His absence should make room for recently-signed veteran Bruce Irvin to play a prominent role again in Week 9.
More News
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Ruled out for game•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Records sack and forced fumble•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Pair of tackles Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Impresses as pass rusher•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Leads team in sacks•
-
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor: Fully practices Wednesday•