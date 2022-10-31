Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Johnson (ankle) will not be designated to return to practice Week 9 but he could be close to coming off IR, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Carroll added that he was hoping Johnson would be able to practice again heading into Sunday's game against Arizona, though Seattle's training staff ultimately disallowed this. The fourth-year cornerback suffered a stress fracture in his ankle during a Week 4 win over Detroit and was subsequently placed on IR. Johnson tallied four tackles while playing 47 of his 109 total snaps on defense over the first four games of the season.