Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Johnson underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been sidelined on IR since suffering a stress fracture in his ankle Week 4 against Detroit. While the specifics of his foot surgery are still unclear, the 25-year-old will now turn his focus toward recovering ahead of the 2023 campaign. As a result, veteran Bruce Irvin should continue playing a prominent role behind linebacker Darrell Taylor for the remainder of the season.