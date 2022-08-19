Thompson rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.

Thompson didn't play until the third quarter, as he's still firmly behind Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas in the fight for a roster spot. Nevertheless, Thompson was quite effective with his reps, showing a good ability to break tackles en route to the Seahawks' only touchdown of the evening. Thompson may be able to sneak onto the 53-man roster if Kenneth Walker (hernia) ends up missing time to start the regular season.