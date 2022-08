Thompson rushed three times for 15 yards and caught his lone target for two yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He also returned one kickoff for 14 yards.

Thompson didn't play on offense until the fourth quarter, as Kenneth Walker, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas all took the field before him. He wasn't effective in his limited reps. The 2019 sixth-round pick is on the roster bubble.