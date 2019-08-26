Seahawks' David Moore: Avoiding IR for now
Moore (shoulder) received a second opinion on his injury Monday and is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moore suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder and will miss the start of the regular season, but he may retake the field without a lengthy recovery process. The second-year pro projects to play a key role in Seattle's receiving corps, when healthy. With rookie second-round pick DK Metcalf (knee) also in danger of missing Week 1, Jaron Brown, Gary Jennings and John Ursua are facing intriguing opportunity.
