Seahawks' David Moore: Avoids IR placement
Moore (shoulder) received a second opinion on his injury Monday and is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moore suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder and will miss the start of the regular season, but could retake the field without a lengthy recovery process. The second-year pro projects to play a key role in Seattle's receiving corps when healthy. With rookie second-round pick DK Metcalf (knee) in danger of also missing Week 1, Jaron Brown, Gary Jennings and John Ursua are facing intriguing opportunity.
