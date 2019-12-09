Moore caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

After registering a 60-yard touchdown catch in Week 13's win over Minnesota, Moore fell back to earth with another light stat line. Moore only played 14 of a possible 67 offensive snaps, falling behind both Josh Gordon (37) and Malik Turner (15). The 24-year-old has the jets to make big plays, but he's not getting enough opportunities to be a dependable fantasy asset.