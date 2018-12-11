Seahawks' David Moore: Blanked for second straight game
Moore couldn't haul in any of his five targets in Monday's win over the Vikings.
Russell Wilson tried finding Moore deep multiple times but was unsuccessful, as Moore was held without a catch for the second straight week. It's troubling that the second-year pro couldn't get into the action with Doug Baldwin (hip) out. He'll look to right the ship in Week 15 against the 49ers.
