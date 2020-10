Moore didn't haul in any of his three targets during Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.

Moore's boom-or-bust style was on full display Sunday night, as he dropped a 40-yard pass from Russell Wilson in the end zone late in the third quarter. The 25-year-old receiver was targeted twice more but couldn't haul either one in. Moore's enjoyed a couple of impressive fantasy games already this season, though, so he's worth a look in DFS tournaments on a weekly basis.