Moore caught one of two targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.

This was Moore's first game back from a shoulder injury, and he made an impact in the first quarter by converting on third down with a 29-yard grab. However, Moore couldn't haul in his only other target of the game. The third-year pro still has a lot of upside, although he's going to have to fight for targets against Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and Will Dissly.