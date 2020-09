Moore caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

On a day where Russell Wilson aired it out a season-high 40 times, Moore garnered just one target. He also finished with 31 of 76 offensive snaps (41 percent), fewer than rookie Freddie Swain's 34 snaps. The two may continue to split time over the next two weeks with Phillip Dorsett (foot) on IR, so Moore appears to be a touchdown-dependant fantasy player.