Play

Moore (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Moore was able to work in a limited fashion ahead of this past Sunday's game, when he was ultimately inactive. Coach Pete Carroll is more optimistic this time around, saying Moore has a "really good chance" to play Sunday versus the Saints, according to Liz Mathews of USA Today. The Seahawks' passing volume can change dramatically on a week-to-week basis, but fantasy owners that can hone in on the correct games could find value in Moore. He is a talented receiver who can stretch the field (15.5 aDOT in 2018), and he had eight catches of 20-plus yards last year. Expect rookie DK Metcalf to cut into that total, but Moore still has value in deeper leagues and as a tournament DFS play once healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories