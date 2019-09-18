Seahawks' David Moore: Considered day-to-day
Moore (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Moore was able to work in a limited fashion ahead of this past Sunday's game, when he was ultimately inactive. Coach Pete Carroll is more optimistic this time around, saying Moore has a "really good chance" to play Sunday versus the Saints, according to Liz Mathews of USA Today. The Seahawks' passing volume can change dramatically on a week-to-week basis, but fantasy owners that can hone in on the correct games could find value in Moore. He is a talented receiver who can stretch the field (15.5 aDOT in 2018), and he had eight catches of 20-plus yards last year. Expect rookie DK Metcalf to cut into that total, but Moore still has value in deeper leagues and as a tournament DFS play once healthy.
