Moore caught one of two targets for 21 yards and rushed once for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

The Seahawks received the ball after halftime down 10 points looking to get back into the game, but Moore fumbled the ball, leading to a Cardinals' field goal to go up 13. Russell Wilson was unproductive with just 169 passing yards and 5.5 yards per attempt, so it's understandable that Moore couldn't get things rolling. The third-year receiver has exceeded 36 passing yards in just one game this year while finding the end zone twice.