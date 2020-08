Moore twisted his ankle during Monday's practice but is only expected to miss a day or so, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's good news for Moore and the team as the injury appears extremely minor in the early stages. The 25-year-old was a nice depth option, chipping in 17 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Once healthy Moore looks to be locked into a battle for the team's No. 3 wideout option with Phillip Dorsett and John Ursua during training camp.